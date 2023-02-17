Saturday shopping in Sunderland in the 1970s at Hintons, Presto, Binns and more
Who’s up for a Saturday big shop? This is how we did it 50 years ago in Sunderland.
We’ve got Presto in 1976, the new Hintons store in Fulwell in 1978 and the bakery section in Binns in 1975.
We couldn’t resist a mince pie at Simpsons in Stockton Road in 1977.
Who fancies a bag of midget gems. We could get them from Johnsons' in Fulwell Road in 1970.
Sort that cough out at Fairmans
Coughs, colds, toiletries were all sorted at Fairmans in Vine Place in 1977. We are not finished yet as we are heading to Boots and C&A in the Market Place in 1971.
After all that, it is time for a spot of pampering so let's head for Billy's Shughes for the latest in footwear fashion in 1975.
If you needed to stock up on perfume, Leadbitters had all the choices in 1975.
