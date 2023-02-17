News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Saturday shopping in Sunderland in the 1970s at Hintons, Presto, Binns and more

Who’s up for a Saturday big shop? This is how we did it 50 years ago in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 3:17pm

We’ve got Presto in 1976, the new Hintons store in Fulwell in 1978 and the bakery section in Binns in 1975.

We couldn’t resist a mince pie at Simpsons in Stockton Road in 1977.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The last days of Sunderland's Vaux Brewery in nine pictures - when the workers a...
Which shops did you love for a Saturday spending spree in Sunderland's past?
Most Popular

Who fancies a bag of midget gems. We could get them from Johnsons' in Fulwell Road in 1970.

Sort that cough out at Fairmans

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coughs, colds, toiletries were all sorted at Fairmans in Vine Place in 1977. We are not finished yet as we are heading to Boots and C&A in the Market Place in 1971.

After all that, it is time for a spot of pampering so let's head for Billy's Shughes for the latest in footwear fashion in 1975.

First at the tills in the new Presto store in 1976.

If you needed to stock up on perfume, Leadbitters had all the choices in 1975.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Which era would you like to see next in one of our photovideo collections? Email [email protected]

Stocking the shelves at the new Hintons store in Fulwell in 1978.
Huge demand for bread from Binns in 1975.
Sunderland