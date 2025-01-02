My favourite photos of Sunderland's snowy past - all 11 of them
Sunderland could be in line for its first snow of 2025 this week.
But we doubt it will compare to these iconic Arctic scenes from the Echo archives.
We’ve got Vaux horses in 1984, breaking ice in Mowbray Park in 1973, a motorist trying to dig out his car at Penshaw in 1963 and Durham Road in the snow in 1977.
Bill Hawkins, of Sunderland Antiquarian Society, gets our thanks for these wonderful photos.
