Animal antics in Sunderland and East Durham
See if you can guess what a flamingo, lion, parrot, reindeer and corn snake have in common.
The answer is they all made the headlines after going walkabout in Sunderland and East Durham.
When a lion went roaming
We have put the spotlight on them all after the Sunderland Echo report that a raccoon had gone missing in the Pennywell area.
Join us as we look at other animals we have put in the spotlight.
It was 49 years ago when Jason the lion club enjoyed a wander after jumping from his cage at Seaburn Zoo.
He enjoyed a few hours of freedom as well as a beef bone.
Then, he was safely returned to his home after being tranquilised.
Flamingo on the loose
That very same month, this flamingo made the headlines. It attracted a few glances when it turned up at the Boldon Colliery pond in February 1975.
Tell us if you remember seeing it.
Santa's reindeer took a stroll round Sunderland
In 2010, shocked onlookers thought Santa had arrived early when they saw a reindeer running through Sunderland city centre.
He was one of the herd at the park as part of Sunderland City Council’s programme of festive events. One eye-witness said she was at a Christmas party at Frankie and Bennys when it ran past her and towards a nearby casino with people trying to catch it.
Who's a naughty boy then
In 2011, Feathers the parrot proved a real handful by getting his whole street in a bit of a flap.
The pretty boy flew off from owner Margaret Smedley’s home, landing on the roof of a nearby house in Peterlee.
Margaret, along with her neighbours, then spent the afternoon trying to coax the bird back down, even offering him his favourite snack - dog biscuits.
But when Feathers ignored all pleas, firefighters were called in and Feathers was rescued when he hopped on to the shoulder of one of the crew.
A snake in your shower
Let's move forward to 2017.
Computing teacher Gary Morrissey, 34, was stunned when a snake slithered out of the bath overflow while he took a shower.
The computer science teacher, from Sulgrave, Washington, panicked as the 14-inch creature made itself at home.
Fortunately, it turned out to be a non-poisonous corn snake - not that Gary knew that at the time.
