The year when Sunderland rail services faced the chop

The direct link from Sunderland to Durham was cancelled

The golden age of rail hit the buffers 60 years ago on Wearside.

Lines were cut as part of the restructuring of the railway system and the Sunderland area didn't escape the axe.

Workmen using South Hylton Railway Station in April 1964.

More than 2,300 stations nationally closed and scenes such as these would soon be no more.

Have a look at a diesel engine slowly making its way through Fence Houses station. In the background can be seen Lambton 'D' Colliery and the adjoining coke plant.

A diesel engine slowly makes its way through Fence Houses station.

We have a scene from a Penshaw signal box.

Signalman Terence O'Connor from Boldon Colliery in his Penshaw signal box.

Here's the notice which appeared on railway stops to tell passengers of the planned cutbacks.

The notice which brought the dreaded news to passengers on Wearside.

It announces that Pallion, Hylton and Penshaw stations would be closed to passenger traffic from May 6, 1964.

So would Cox Green, Fencehouses, Brandon Colliery, Brancepeth, Willington and Hunwick.

Echo photographers went out to capture all of these scenes and we hope some readers will remember those days.