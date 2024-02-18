Nine toast-worthy pictures to mark Drink Wine Day in Sunderland

Pour yourself a memory or two with this look back at wine scenes from Wearside.
Drink Wine Bar is on the way on February 18. To celebrate, here's 9 times we got wine and champagne in the Echo picture in Sunderland's past.
1. Over to you
2. A vintage number from 1982
The first shipment of Beaujolais wine arrived at Greensleeves Wine Bar in November 1982.
It was received by proprietor David Bruce and manageress Sue Elston.
3. Windmills in 1987
Take a seat for this memory from Windmills wine bar in March 1987.
4. Reflections from Blueberrie's
Putting Blueberrie's back in the limelight with this photo from May 1987.