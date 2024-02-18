News you can trust since 1873
Nine toast-worthy pictures to mark Drink Wine Day in Sunderland

Greensleeves and Windmills are in the spotlight

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Feb 2024, 04:26 GMT

Pour yourself a memory or two with this look back at wine scenes from Wearside.

Drink Wine Bar is on the way on February 18. To celebrate, here's 9 times we got wine and champagne in the Echo picture in Sunderland's past.

Try these vintage numbers from venues including Greensleeves, Windmills, Blueberrie's and Bud Bigelows.

Chip in with a few wine bar memories of your own.

1. Over to you

The first shipment of Beaujolais wine arrived at Greensleeves Wine Bar in November 1982. It was received by proprietor David Bruce and manageress Sue Elston.

2. A vintage number from 1982

Take a seat for this memory from Windmills wine bar in March 1987.

3. Windmills in 1987

Putting Blueberrie's back in the limelight with this photo from May 1987.

4. Reflections from Blueberrie's

