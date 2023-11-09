News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine cocktail scenes from nights out in Sunderland over the years, including Brogans, The Lambton Worm, Bud Biggalows and Bar Justice

Join us for a retro Godfather, Pink Mojito and Sailor Daiquiri

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Nov 2023, 05:13 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT

Party time! As the festive season approaches we are whetting your appetite with 9 reminders of the cocktail nights you had in Sunderland.

We are serving up memories of Sailor Daiquiris, Pink Mojitos, Emerald Ice and Sweet Sensations.

Join us in Fitzgeralds, Blakeneys, Cosa Nostra, Bud Bigelows and Bar Justice for Echo archive scenes from 2009 and 2010.

Getting you in the party spirit with these archive cocktail scenes from Wearside.

1. A cocktail of Sunderland retro scenes

Getting you in the party spirit with these archive cocktail scenes from Wearside.

Photo Sales
Laura Ross from Fitzgeralds with a Casino Royale in 2009.

2. Fabulous at Fitzgerald's

Laura Ross from Fitzgeralds with a Casino Royale in 2009.

Photo Sales
Tuck in to a Sweet Sensation at Cosa Nostra on Borough Road in 2009.

3. Sweet sensation

Tuck in to a Sweet Sensation at Cosa Nostra on Borough Road in 2009.

Photo Sales
Lauren Redman was making a Godfather at the Lambton Worm when we called in back in 2009.

4. Retro at the Lambton Worm

Lauren Redman was making a Godfather at the Lambton Worm when we called in back in 2009.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaNightclubs