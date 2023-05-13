News you can trust since 1873
Wearside archive scenes for World Cocktail Day.

Nine pictures celebrating Sunderland mixologists over the years as we get in the spirit for World Cocktail Day

It’s World Cocktail Day (May 13) – who’s up for a Godfather, Emerald Ice or Casino Royale?

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th May 2023, 04:55 BST

The popular theme day is back and, as we all know, Sunderland and County Durham has been the place to be over the years if you wanted a classy little number from Gatsby, Pure. Fitzgeralds, or the Royalty.

Raise your glasses to these Echo archive photos of tempting cocktails from 2009 and 2010.

You could quench your thirst in Blakeneys pub in Doxford Shopping Centre 13 years ago with an Emerald Ice served up by Beth Ormsby.

1. Brilliant at Blakeneys

You could quench your thirst in Blakeneys pub in Doxford Shopping Centre 13 years ago with an Emerald Ice served up by Beth Ormsby. Photo: se

An offer you couldn't refuse was a Godfather cocktail, served by Laura Redman at the Lambton Worm in 2009.

2. Lovely at the Lambton Worm

An offer you couldn't refuse was a Godfather cocktail, served by Laura Redman at the Lambton Worm in 2009. Photo: se

Assistant manager Declan Murphy had a jacuzzi champagne cocktail on the go at Gatsbys in 2010.

3. Champagne moments at Gatsbys

Assistant manager Declan Murphy had a jacuzzi champagne cocktail on the go at Gatsbys in 2010. Photo: se

Lisa Fountain was enjoying a Skittles at the Royalty in Chester Road in 2009.

4. Retro at the Royalty

Lisa Fountain was enjoying a Skittles at the Royalty in Chester Road in 2009. Photo: se

