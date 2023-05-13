Nine pictures celebrating Sunderland mixologists over the years as we get in the spirit for World Cocktail Day
It’s World Cocktail Day (May 13) – who’s up for a Godfather, Emerald Ice or Casino Royale?
The popular theme day is back and, as we all know, Sunderland and County Durham has been the place to be over the years if you wanted a classy little number from Gatsby, Pure. Fitzgeralds, or the Royalty.
Raise your glasses to these Echo archive photos of tempting cocktails from 2009 and 2010.
