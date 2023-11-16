Nine days of queuing - all for their mam

Two Sunderland brothers had their Christmas dinner on the streets - but only because they loved their mam.

Steven, 22, and David Stoker, 23, started a nine-night vigil outside Reproland furniture store in Fawcett Street in 1987.

An early morning cuppa for brothers Steven, left and David Stoker

The Pallion lads wanted to be at the front of the queue for the sale to buy a £400 Chesterfield suite and a £100 corner unit for £10 and £5 respectively.

Mum Irene and dad Joe played their part by bringing them their Christmas dinner.

You shivered through the shopping

But David said in 1987: “We’ll just be celebrating a couple of days late when we get back home.”

They weren't the only ones feeling the cold that Christmas.

Sunderland’s town centre shopping precinct was due to get a roof on it that year but the work was stopped .... but only for a short while.

The Reproland sales always got lots of interest.

A spokesman from the Sunderland Town Planning Department said in 1987: “We are going to let people do their Christmas shopping, so work is to stop until after Christmas.”

This meant a peaceful festive season for the shoppers as they browsed for bargains.

The new-look building was taking shape in conjunction with Heron Property Corporation and Sunderland Council.

Watching the festive lights

The town planner added: “If the town is to stay in the race against complexes like the Metro Centre the roof must be built to compete and keep customers.

The roof was expected to cost around £14.25million to complete and was being built so shoppers would be able to shop in warmth and in comfort.

One shopper from Murton, said: “It is freezing when you come in the town centre. It does need to be covered in.”

The shopping precinct was first opened in the late 1960s and at that time it was one of the first of its kind.

At least they had live entertainment to keep them warm.

Thousands turned out to watch Sunderland's Christmas lights being switched on in Mowbray Park.

In Durham, shoppers were treated to a "live" version of the Christmas story.