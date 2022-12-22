News you can trust since 1873
Sing up if you remember these seasonal scenes from the 1980s - and the Christmas number 1s from each year of that decade.

10 years of Sunderland Christmases - see if you can remember what the number one was in each year of the 1980s

Save your love for these festive Wearside memories from the 1980s.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago

We’ve got 10 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives. That’s one for each year from 1980 to 1989.

But who remembers what the Christmas number 1 was for each of those years?

Sing along to this seasonal step back in time and find out more.

1. It's Christmaaaaas! In 1980

Santa's workshop at the North of England Building Society in 1980. Top of the Christmas charts that year was the St Winifred's School Choir with There's No-one Quite Like Grandma.

2. Festive in 1981

John Padget, 2, and his mother Mary Padgett, from Hylton Castle Estate, were taking a look at the Christmas tree in Sunderland Station after the lights switch on in 1981. The Human League were number 1 with Don't You Want Me.

3. Chimes from 1982

Christmas at Eastlea in 1982. Does this bring back memories for you? Maybe you remember Renee and Renato at the top of the charts at Christmas with Save Your Love.

4. Super Santa in 1983

Santa meets his fans at Binns in 1983. And while he was in Sunderland, the Flying Pickets were topping the Christmas charts with Only You.

