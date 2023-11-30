Nine locations for the perfect Christmas film if it was filmed in Sunderland
Pick your locations for a perfect Christmas movie
Imagine it.
You're a film director and you have been tasked with setting a Christmas film in Sunderland.
Where would you choose? It has to be festive, romantic, warming and full of seasonal cheer.
We've chosen 9 possibilities based on Echo archive photos - including Roker Marina, Penshaw Monument and Cleadon Hills - but we want your ideas.
Who would be the stars of your movie. What would you call it. Which backdrops would you use for those key moments in the film.
Have a look at our selection and then come up with your own.
