Nine locations for the perfect Christmas film if it was filmed in Sunderland

Pick your locations for a perfect Christmas movie

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT

Imagine it.

You're a film director and you have been tasked with setting a Christmas film in Sunderland.

Where would you choose? It has to be festive, romantic, warming and full of seasonal cheer.

We've chosen 9 possibilities based on Echo archive photos - including Roker Marina, Penshaw Monument and Cleadon Hills - but we want your ideas.

Who would be the stars of your movie. What would you call it. Which backdrops would you use for those key moments in the film.

Have a look at our selection and then come up with your own.

A Christmas love story set in Sunderland. We think it would be a hit.

1. It'll be a Mackem blockbuster

Looking down to the Wear from High Street West in 2009. The setting for our opening scene.

2. Let it snow

Next, we pan out to snow fall on the Cleadon Hills in early December 2021. A spectacular festive backdrop for any movie.

3. On the hills

Our hero arrives on the scene from afar. There's a wistful moment as they look out to sea at Marsden - before meeting their true love.

4. Beauty by the sea

