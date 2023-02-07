From the well-known steel tree which looms large in the shadow of Wearmouth Bridge to intricately-carved stone steps which descend into the ebb and flow of the River Wear, there’s a host of striking artworks to spot at St Peter’s Riverside.
Created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley, the St Peter’s Riverside Sculpture Trail honours the city’s rich past. But have you spotted them all? Here’s the story behind all of the 13 artworks.
1. High Tide, Roker Harbour
If you start the trail from the seafront end, it begins with High Tide at Roker Beach. Designed and made by Karl Fisher (assisted by Colin Wilbourn and Craig Knowles),
High Tide was the last sculpture produced for the trail. Seven hemispheres, representing phases of the moon, sit on the rocks in the harbour. Around the rim of each piece, poignant words were added by Chaz Brenchley.
Photo: national world
2. Stone Stair Carpet, Roker Marina
Walk round to Roker Marina, and the Stone Stair Carpet is easy to miss as it descends into the water - but it's worth finding. The steps, made from reclaimed sandstone, were carved by Colin Wilbourn to represent a patterned stair carpet which gradually changes as it nears the seawater into images of seaweed and chains.
Photo: national world
3. Taking Flight, North Dock promenade
A series of sculptures, Taking Flight is at the end of North Dock promenade. Craig Knowles designed a series of upright steel beams running along its length, each varying from the last. The steel has been beaten and forged to create sinuous forms which gradually merge to form a cormorant's flight.
Photo: national world
4. Windows and Walls, the wall running to the Marine Activities Centre
Spanning the wall that runs along North Dock towards the Marine Activities Centre, Windows and Walls is a series of carvings depicting views through windows. Colin Wilbourn and Karl Fisher ran design-and-make workshops with pupils from four local primary schools (Fulwell, Dame Dorothy, St Benet's and Redby) for some. Members of the
Monkwearmouth Local History Group also made four panels depicting the changing history of the area.
Photo: national world