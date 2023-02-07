1 . High Tide, Roker Harbour

If you start the trail from the seafront end, it begins with High Tide at Roker Beach. Designed and made by Karl Fisher (assisted by Colin Wilbourn and Craig Knowles), High Tide was the last sculpture produced for the trail. Seven hemispheres, representing phases of the moon, sit on the rocks in the harbour. Around the rim of each piece, poignant words were added by Chaz Brenchley.

Photo: national world