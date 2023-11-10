News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
CB radio, an award-winning dog and a telephone exchange. All in the Wearside news 42 years ago.CB radio, an award-winning dog and a telephone exchange. All in the Wearside news 42 years ago.
CB radio, an award-winning dog and a telephone exchange. All in the Wearside news 42 years ago.

Nine pictures from Sunderland in 1981, as we rewind back 42 years

The year when a woman's 46-year-old fridge made headlines

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Nov 2023, 04:43 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT

See if you can guess what links a Southwick telephone exchange, a CB radio in Penshaw and a 46-year-old fridge.

The answer is the 1981 - because they all made the Sunderland Echo headlines that year.

Barnwell Primary students had their own CB radio rig and new telephone numbers were being tested at a Southwick exchange.

And Margery Maughan's 46-year-old fridge got plenty of publicity that year.

Have a look at all this and more.

Technical officer Terry Woodhouse, tests one of the 380 junctions in the Sunderland North telephone exchange at Southwick in 1981.

1. Hi-tech in 1981

Technical officer Terry Woodhouse, tests one of the 380 junctions in the Sunderland North telephone exchange at Southwick in 1981.

Photo Sales
Castle View School won the area finals of a crime prevention competition arranged by Northumbria Police.

2. Champions from Castle View

Castle View School won the area finals of a crime prevention competition arranged by Northumbria Police.

Photo Sales
Children from Barnwell Primary School, Penshaw with their CB radio rig.

3. 10-4 from Barnwell Primary

Children from Barnwell Primary School, Penshaw with their CB radio rig.

Photo Sales
Margery Maughan said goodbye to her fridge of 46 years. Frigidaire were so impressed after she contacted them about her fridge that they presented her with a brand new one. The old model was used for testing and museum purposes.

4. That's cool, Margery

Margery Maughan said goodbye to her fridge of 46 years. Frigidaire were so impressed after she contacted them about her fridge that they presented her with a brand new one. The old model was used for testing and museum purposes.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia