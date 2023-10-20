News you can trust since 1873
On this day: October 20 events in Sunderland through the decades

Halloween in Monkwearmouth and history in High Southwick

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST

We've got memories from a day in Sunderland history.

And it's today. Plenty has happened on Wearside over the years on October 20.

Champion shot putter Geoff Capes was at Josephs in 1981 and a new Hintons store opened in Fulwell.

We've got retro news from High Southwick, and Farringdon School too.

Enjoy.

9 scenes from this day in Sunderland's history.

1. An October 20 gallery

9 scenes from this day in Sunderland's history.

East View Hospital, Highfield, where big improvements were made in 1951.

2. Hospital memories

East View Hospital, Highfield, where big improvements were made in 1951.

To celebrate High Southwick Junior School's 100th anniversary in 1977, the pupils arrived at school dressed in 1800s costume.

3. All dressed up at High Southwick

To celebrate High Southwick Junior School's 100th anniversary in 1977, the pupils arrived at school dressed in 1800s costume.

A new supermarket in Fulwell - Hintons. Getting ready for the customers in 1978.

4. Happy times in Hinton

A new supermarket in Fulwell - Hintons. Getting ready for the customers in 1978.

