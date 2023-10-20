We've got memories from a day in Sunderland history.
And it's today. Plenty has happened on Wearside over the years on October 20.
Champion shot putter Geoff Capes was at Josephs in 1981 and a new Hintons store opened in Fulwell.
We've got retro news from High Southwick, and Farringdon School too.
1. An October 20 gallery
9 scenes from this day in Sunderland's history.
2. Hospital memories
East View Hospital, Highfield, where big improvements were made in 1951.
3. All dressed up at High Southwick
To celebrate High Southwick Junior School's 100th anniversary in 1977, the pupils arrived at school dressed in 1800s costume.
4. Happy times in Hinton
A new supermarket in Fulwell - Hintons. Getting ready for the customers in 1978.