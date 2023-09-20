Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnwell Academy headteacher Ashley Emmerson described how staff wept tears of joy after the school was judged as outstanding following its latest Ofsted inspection.

The Houghton based school was judged as good in January 2022 but inspectors were so impressed with what they saw they decided to return for a follow-up inspection this summer (2023) and graded the school as outstanding in all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors described how children “love” attending this “friendly” school and that pupils receive an “exceptional” education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Ashley Emmerson and deputy headteacher Kris Sadler celebrate the school's outstanding Ofsted.

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs Emmerson said: “We are over the moon to get this outstanding judgement in what is a very challenging inspection framework.

“When I informed the staff there were tears and cheers of joy. We are a tight-knit team which pulls together and I’m really proud of everyone who has worked so hard and shown real determination.”

Mrs Emmerson was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised pupils "achieve extremely well".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Outcomes are obviously important and we are above the national average for children achieving above their age expectation.”

Barnwell Academy headteacher Ashley Emmerson.

The headteacher of seven years was also “pleased” that inspectors recognised the quality of the school’s curriculum, including for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and the behaviour and attitude of the pupils.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald said: “Leaders have designed an exemplary curriculum for all pupils. From early years to Year 6, the curriculum exceeds the expectations of the national curriculum.

“The sequence of learning for each subject ensures that pupils are exceptionally well prepared for their next stage of education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils with SEND are supported exceptionally well. The special educational needs coordinator works closely with teachers to ensure support for pupils is specific to meet their individual needs.

“Pupils model the school values exceptionally in their behaviour.

“Their attitudes to learning are exemplary. They take pride in their work and they love coming to school. This is reflected in the high levels of attendance.”

Ms McDonald also commended the school for its focus on improving children’s literacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There is a significant focus on pupils acquiring subject-specific vocabulary. Daily story time inspires pupils to talk in detail about their favourite authors and novels, such as ‘Charlotte’s Web’ by E Nesbitt.

“Pupils also enjoy reading poetry. For example, older pupils read sonnets by William Shakespeare.

“This helps them to understand how authors use language that they later include in their own writing.”

Children at the school also expressed their pride in the judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 6 pupil Logan Murphy, 10, said: “I feel really good and very proud. Last year we were judged as good but it's great to be outstanding.

“We found out we were outstanding as Mrs Emmerson had put posters on all the doors.”

Classmate Molly Atkinson, 10, said: “We saw the posters and my whole class gave a big cheer when we were told we had been judged as outstanding.

“I’m really proud to come to an outstanding school. The best thing about this school is the lessons are really fun and I get help when I need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalen Oliver, 10, added: “It’s great to be outstanding and the teachers make the lessons fun.”

The report also praised the school for its “excellent” personal development and extracurricular provision.

Lead inspector Kathryn McDonald said: “Leaders make sure that the programme of extra-curricular activities contributes significantly to pupils’ personal development.

“Pupils benefit from a wide range of clubs and experiences to develop their talents and interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a sentiment shared by Year 4 pupil Annabelle Bainbridge, eight, who said: “We have so many clubs such as the Wellbeing Alliance and the School Council.