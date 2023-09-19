Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castle View Enterprise Academy principal Joanne Owens is “extremely proud” of staff, pupils and parents after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors highlighted how the school is “built on positive relationships and high expectations” and described the “respectful warm” relationships between staff and students.

Lead inspector Hannah Millett was fulsome in her praise for the school’s curriculum, including provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Castle View Enterprise Academy principal Joanne Owens with head and deputy head students Tchoui Haggar, Libby Malone, Jack King and Charlie Christie.

She said: “The curriculum is organised so that it builds pupils’ understanding over time.

“These pupils benefit from a curriculum that is as ambitious as that of their peers. In mathematics, where the curriculum is embedded well, pupils’ secure recall of important knowledge ensures they are ready for the next stage of learning.”

After being informed of the judgement, Mrs Owens said: “We are delighted with the outcome and I am extremely proud of the staff, students and parents.

“Teachers at the school work relentlessly for the pupils and it really is a case of all staff working together and I’m pleased this was recognised by Ofsted.

“When I informed the staff of the judgement there was an overwhelmingly joyful response. “They were really pleased and also had a feeling of relief after the intensity of the two days during the inspection.”

Mrs Owens was particularly pleased with the praise given to the school by families in Ofsted’s parental survey as well as the comments from inspectors about the academy’s provision for personal development, which inspectors described as a strength of the school.

Castle View principal, Joanne Owens is extremely proud of staff, pupils and parents.

She said: “99% of parents said they would recommend the school to other families and I feel, based on the comments by the inspectors, that personal development has the potential to be judged as outstanding.

“I’m also pleased that inspectors recognised the ‘high standards of pupil behaviour’.”

Pupils at the school are “pleased and proud” of the judgement.

Head Student Tchoui Haggar, 15, said: “I’m very happy with the judgement and proud to be a student at the school.”

It was a sentiment shared by deputy head student, Jack King, 15, who said: “I feel proud to be at a school which has a good Ofsted rating.

“It’s well deserved as there is a real partnership with students and teachers working together. “I know that if I am struggling with something then I can always go to my teachers for support.”

Inspectors praised the teachers' “strong subject knowledge” and the prioritising of reading, with school leaders looking to “develop a culture of reading for pleasure” and individual programmes of support put in place for children struggling with literacy.

The inspection report also commended the school for its extracurricular opportunities including after-school clubs, sporting activities, cadets, and the chance to take part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.