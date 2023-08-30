A group of former Washington school pupils have had a sneak peek at the transformation of their old school over half a century after they left.

The women, who attended Washington Old School in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, took a step back through the school gates to see how the building has been transformed into accommodation to support vulnerable people in a scheme led by Sunderland City Council.

Former pupils Cllr Dianne Snowdon, Mary Kemp, Jean Coxon, Edith Bradley and Sheila Lily return to Washington Old School.

Washington Old School in Albert Place – originally known as Biddick School – was built in 1893. It closed in 1993, after which it temporarily housed the Washington Church of Christ before being left vacant and falling into disrepair.

The friends all regularly attend the nearby Columbia Community Association Friday coffee morning and had watched as work progressed at their former school.

On hearing about the group’s love for the school and keen interest in seeing what had happened inside the building, Sunderland City Council organised a VIP tour, ahead of its official opening.

Having stood empty for 20 years, the Old School building has been transformed into 15 new specialist apartments, providing much-needed homes for vulnerable adults in Sunderland.

Mary Kemp started at the school as an infant 81 years ago and was delighted to see the development at the site.

She said: “The work they have done is beautiful. I’m so pleased they have managed to find a new use for the building as I would have hated to have seen it demolished.

“I’ve lived in the area all my life. I’ve been in the same house in Washington for 63 years and it’s great that this historic building can be brought back into use.”

The former pupils looking at the redevelopment of their old school building.

Jean Coxon echoed Mary’s thoughts as the visit brought back happy memories of her time as a pupil.

“I loved going to this school – I didn’t miss a day. I’m so pleased the building is going to be used for something so worthwhile,” said Jean.

The redevelopment is part of a Local Authority-led plan that has already created scores of new homes for older and vulnerable residents across the city.