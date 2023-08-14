The first residents will soon be moving in to a former historic school building which has been restored to provide homes for vulnerable adults in Sunderland.

Washington Old School in Albert Place – originally known as Biddick School – was built in 1893. It closed in 1993, after which it temporarily housed the Washington Church of Christ before being left vacant and falling into disrepair.

Inside one of the homes. Picture issued on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Contractor Brims has completed a major programme of work to restore and extend the building, which had been empty for some 20 years.

The project, which has taken 12 months to complete, has created 15 new specialist apartments, and neighbours a cluster of new bungalows Sunderland City Council developed in 2021 to boost the number of homes for older people and those with physical disabilities in Washington.

Residents are expected to start moving into the scheme during August 2023.

Brett Donaldson - Housing Development Officer; Amanda Gallagher- Housing Development Manager; Andrew Routledge Housing Management Officer. Picture issued on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, dynamic city cabinet member, said: “It’s brilliant to see a building that had fallen into disuse and was a blight on the community now back to its best and ready to welcome new residents.

“So often, empty properties like this become a magnet for problems, so to be able to proactively tackle this one, and create much-needed new housing in the process, is just brilliant.

“We’re so proud to have been able to deliver this stunning scheme, which sits beautifully alongside a community of attractive new homes that we have also developed as a local authority to ensure the city benefits from a wider range of properties that are able to support the needs of vulnerable residents and those living with a disability.”

The housing will be allocated by the council’s Adult Social Care team, who will identify those whose needs can be best met by the homes in the property.

Brett Donaldson - Housing Development Officer; Jacob Clee - Apprentice Quantity Surveyor (Elvet); Stuart Fisher - Director (Elvet); Amanda Gallagher- Housing Development Manager; Chris Meadowcroft - Contracts Manager (Brims); Greg McCone - Project Nan Brims; Peter Pascoe - Site Manager Brims. Picture issued on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

The 15 apartments are designed for medium to long-term accommodation and to provide a vital sense of ownership for the residents.

The scheme also includes overnight accommodation for support staff and office and meeting space and can also be adapted to house older and vulnerable residents on a more permanent basis, to provide flexibility depending on the needs of its residents.

Brimms says a range of 'significant modifications' have been made to the old school, including a new mezzanine floor in some of the apartments to make the most of the existing space, light and roof height.

A landscaped courtyard outside provides communal space, with seating designed by a local artist.

Renewable energy has been used throughout the development, the developers said, with the addition of solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps, to reduce energy bills for residents and lessen carbon emissions.

Chris Meadowcroft, contracts manager at Brims, said: “We are very pleased to complete and handover what has been challenging but rewarding project.