Nine varied pictures showing workers at Liebherr in Sunderland over the years

An award-winning company and the staff who have featured in the Echo

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jan 2024, 17:16 GMT

We love to put the spotlight on Sunderland workers who make companies tick.

And here's a look at the team at Liebherr over the years.

It's a company which has won the Queen's Award and welcomed VIP visitors in 2011.

We've got a retirement scene and apprentices chipping in with a street clean in 2019.

Intrigued? Read on and find out more in these Echo archive scenes.

9 photos from Liebherr over the years.

1. Lovely reminders from Liebherr

9 photos from Liebherr over the years.

George Morrell was 71 when he was pictured on his retirement day in 2004.

2. An important day

Workers in Deptford with an Echo archive photo from 2008.

3. A proud line-up

The workers take a first look at the Queen's Award which was bestowed on the company 15 years ago.

4. Award-winning in 2009

