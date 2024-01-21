An award-winning company and the staff who have featured in the Echo

We love to put the spotlight on Sunderland workers who make companies tick.

And here's a look at the team at Liebherr over the years.

It's a company which has won the Queen's Award and welcomed VIP visitors in 2011.

We've got a retirement scene and apprentices chipping in with a street clean in 2019.

Intrigued? Read on and find out more in these Echo archive scenes.

1 . Lovely reminders from Liebherr 9 photos from Liebherr over the years.

2 . An important day George Morrell was 71 when he was pictured on his retirement day in 2004.

3 . A proud line-up Workers in Deptford with an Echo archive photo from 2008.

4 . Award-winning in 2009 The workers take a first look at the Queen's Award which was bestowed on the company 15 years ago.