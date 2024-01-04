Nine Sunderland faces at New Year in 2011 and 2012

We couldn't resist sharing these happy photos of Sunderland people.
They all had their pictures taken at the start of the year in 2011 and 2012.
It may be 12 and 13 years later but we hope these Echo archive images bring back wonderful memories.
1. Resolving to share
Faces galore in this new year gallery from 2011 and 2012.
2. In The Bridges
Callum Goldsmith (left) and Andrew McGuire had new year greetings to share in 2012.
3. Greetings from 2011
Sharing their best wishes in 2011 were sisters Christine Smith (left) and Alison Levitt.
4. Happy new year memories
Robert and Cori Swann shared smiles and new year wishes in 2012.