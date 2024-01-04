News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine Sunderland faces at New Year in 2011 and 2012

They were all pictured 12 and 13 years ago

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:59 GMT

We couldn't resist sharing these happy photos of Sunderland people.

They all had their pictures taken at the start of the year in 2011 and 2012.

It may be 12 and 13 years later but we hope these Echo archive images bring back wonderful memories.

Faces galore in this new year gallery from 2011 and 2012.

1. Resolving to share

Faces galore in this new year gallery from 2011 and 2012.

Photo Sales
Callum Goldsmith (left) and Andrew McGuire had new year greetings to share in 2012.

2. In The Bridges

Callum Goldsmith (left) and Andrew McGuire had new year greetings to share in 2012.

Photo Sales
Sharing their best wishes in 2011 were sisters Christine Smith (left) and Alison Levitt.

3. Greetings from 2011

Sharing their best wishes in 2011 were sisters Christine Smith (left) and Alison Levitt.

Photo Sales
Robert and Cori Swann shared smiles and new year wishes in 2012.

4. Happy new year memories

Robert and Cori Swann shared smiles and new year wishes in 2012.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia