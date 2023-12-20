News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Boxing Day dip memories from Sunderland, featuring dippers dressed as pirates, daffodils and dominoes at Seaburn

Freezing water - and you standing in it dressed as a snowman

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Boxing Day dip is back at Seaburn for another year.

After all those celebrations on December 25, what a great day it is down by the sea when thousands of pounds are raised for charity.

Come on in - the water's freezing in this 2005 photo.Come on in - the water's freezing in this 2005 photo.
Come on in - the water's freezing in this 2005 photo.

Inspiring you with memories of daffodils and dominoes

If you are taking part, here's some Echo retro photos to inspire you as you get ready to brave the North Sea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And check out our video for even more dip scenes from the past.

There was a real buzz about the dip in 2005.

Busy bees at Seaburn at the 2005 dip.Busy bees at Seaburn at the 2005 dip.
Busy bees at Seaburn at the 2005 dip.

In 2006, there were pirates in the seas as well as an airplane crew.

Taking the plunge as a panto horse

Even the panto horse had a go in 2010.

A panto horse has a go at the dip in 2010.A panto horse has a go at the dip in 2010.
A panto horse has a go at the dip in 2010.

It was a colourful day for these dippers in 2011 dressed as crayons.

We've got penguins from 2012, and that same year, Santa's elves kept themselves busy on Boxing Day by taking the plunge.

Well done to everyone who gives up their time for this fantastic cause.

Related topics:MemoriesPiratesSeaburnSunderlandNostalgia