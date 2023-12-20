Freezing water - and you standing in it dressed as a snowman

The Boxing Day dip is back at Seaburn for another year.

After all those celebrations on December 25, what a great day it is down by the sea when thousands of pounds are raised for charity.

Come on in - the water's freezing in this 2005 photo.

Inspiring you with memories of daffodils and dominoes

If you are taking part, here's some Echo retro photos to inspire you as you get ready to brave the North Sea.

And check out our video for even more dip scenes from the past.

There was a real buzz about the dip in 2005.

Busy bees at Seaburn at the 2005 dip.

In 2006, there were pirates in the seas as well as an airplane crew.

Taking the plunge as a panto horse

Even the panto horse had a go in 2010.

It was a colourful day for these dippers in 2011 dressed as crayons.

We've got penguins from 2012, and that same year, Santa's elves kept themselves busy on Boxing Day by taking the plunge.