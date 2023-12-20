Boxing Day dip memories from Sunderland, featuring dippers dressed as pirates, daffodils and dominoes at Seaburn
Freezing water - and you standing in it dressed as a snowman
The Boxing Day dip is back at Seaburn for another year.
After all those celebrations on December 25, what a great day it is down by the sea when thousands of pounds are raised for charity.
Inspiring you with memories of daffodils and dominoes
If you are taking part, here's some Echo retro photos to inspire you as you get ready to brave the North Sea.
And check out our video for even more dip scenes from the past.
There was a real buzz about the dip in 2005.
In 2006, there were pirates in the seas as well as an airplane crew.
Taking the plunge as a panto horse
Even the panto horse had a go in 2010.
It was a colourful day for these dippers in 2011 dressed as crayons.
We've got penguins from 2012, and that same year, Santa's elves kept themselves busy on Boxing Day by taking the plunge.
Well done to everyone who gives up their time for this fantastic cause.