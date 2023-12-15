News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

9 Sunderland retro elf scenes to get you in the festive spirit

Santa and his elves in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

We've gone all elf-ish with our latest look at Sunderland's past.

All of these 9 photos show Santa and his elves doing great work across Wearside.

From Liberty Brown's to Seaburn beach and Ryhope to Sunderland city library - we found them all.

Enjoy the retro round-up which comes to you just in time for National Answer The Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day.

We're sure they will be celebrating on December 18.

Loads of retro elf scenes for you to enjoy here.

1. Elves aplenty in this line-up

Loads of retro elf scenes for you to enjoy here.

Photo Sales
Maureen Wallwork and Kathy Hume had loads of fun while they supported the Sunderland Echo's Toy Appeal in 2006.

2. Memories in store from 2006

Maureen Wallwork and Kathy Hume had loads of fun while they supported the Sunderland Echo's Toy Appeal in 2006.

Photo Sales
Sylvia Stoneham, centre, was joined by elves Samantha France and Emily Stoneham for a fundraising challenge in 2006. They were raising money for the Sunderland and North Durham branch of the Royal Society for the Blind.

3. Up for the challenge

Sylvia Stoneham, centre, was joined by elves Samantha France and Emily Stoneham for a fundraising challenge in 2006. They were raising money for the Sunderland and North Durham branch of the Royal Society for the Blind.

Photo Sales
Harry Callaghan, 5, and 4-year-olds Mark Lavelle, Ben Stephenson and Kyle Turner made a great line-up of cute elves at Hylton Red House Primary School in 2009.

4. A festive fab four

Harry Callaghan, 5, and 4-year-olds Mark Lavelle, Ben Stephenson and Kyle Turner made a great line-up of cute elves at Hylton Red House Primary School in 2009.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia