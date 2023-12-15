Santa and his elves in Sunderland

We've gone all elf-ish with our latest look at Sunderland's past.

All of these 9 photos show Santa and his elves doing great work across Wearside.

From Liberty Brown's to Seaburn beach and Ryhope to Sunderland city library - we found them all.

Enjoy the retro round-up which comes to you just in time for National Answer The Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day.

We're sure they will be celebrating on December 18.

1 . Elves aplenty in this line-up Loads of retro elf scenes for you to enjoy here. Photo Sales

2 . Memories in store from 2006 Maureen Wallwork and Kathy Hume had loads of fun while they supported the Sunderland Echo's Toy Appeal in 2006. Photo Sales

3 . Up for the challenge Sylvia Stoneham, centre, was joined by elves Samantha France and Emily Stoneham for a fundraising challenge in 2006. They were raising money for the Sunderland and North Durham branch of the Royal Society for the Blind. Photo Sales

4 . A festive fab four Harry Callaghan, 5, and 4-year-olds Mark Lavelle, Ben Stephenson and Kyle Turner made a great line-up of cute elves at Hylton Red House Primary School in 2009. Photo Sales