9 Sunderland retro elf scenes to get you in the festive spirit
Santa and his elves in Sunderland
We've gone all elf-ish with our latest look at Sunderland's past.
All of these 9 photos show Santa and his elves doing great work across Wearside.
From Liberty Brown's to Seaburn beach and Ryhope to Sunderland city library - we found them all.
Enjoy the retro round-up which comes to you just in time for National Answer The Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day.
We're sure they will be celebrating on December 18.
