Nine retro Sunderland snow scenes as we prepare for a wintry blast

Ryhope, Roker Park: Skiing and Silksworth

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT

Let it snow - but not before we've gone retro with some Wearside wintry scenes from the past.

Weathermen are predicting snowy conditions near our coastline from Wednesday.

To get you in a seasonal mood, here's nine cool photos of snow settling on Austins shipyard, Roker Park, Silksworth ski slope and Mowbray Park.

We've got Durham Road, Seaburn, and a groundsman preparing the pitch at Ryhope for a 1965 FA Cup tie.

Now that's a cool selection from the Echo archives. Have a look.

Super snow scenes as we get ready for winter.

1. A series of cold snaps

Super snow scenes as we get ready for winter.

Winter in the Wear Dockyard at Austin and Pickersgill in 1955.

2. Austins in the snow

Winter in the Wear Dockyard at Austin and Pickersgill in 1955.

The scene near Durham Observatory in 1959.

3. Ready to ski

The scene near Durham Observatory in 1959.

The groundsman at Ryhope CW ground busy cleaning the lines of snow in readiness for the December 1965 FA Cup clash against Workington.

4. Pitchside in Ryhope

The groundsman at Ryhope CW ground busy cleaning the lines of snow in readiness for the December 1965 FA Cup clash against Workington.

