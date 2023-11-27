Nine retro Sunderland snow scenes as we prepare for a wintry blast
Ryhope, Roker Park: Skiing and Silksworth
Let it snow - but not before we've gone retro with some Wearside wintry scenes from the past.
Weathermen are predicting snowy conditions near our coastline from Wednesday.
To get you in a seasonal mood, here's nine cool photos of snow settling on Austins shipyard, Roker Park, Silksworth ski slope and Mowbray Park.
We've got Durham Road, Seaburn, and a groundsman preparing the pitch at Ryhope for a 1965 FA Cup tie.
Now that's a cool selection from the Echo archives. Have a look.
1 / 3