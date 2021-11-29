See if there is a grotto scene that you remember.
Santa in Sunderland: Nine pictures of Christmas grottos past in Wearside

It can be such a joyous moment when your loved one sets eyes on Santa in his grotto.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 29th November 2021, 4:55 am

And to remind you of that special occasion, we have nine retro grotto scenes from the past.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and include grottos in Hendon Community Centre, Joplings, and The Bridges.

So if you took your children to meet Father Christmas in years gone by, you could be in our seasonal retro tribute.

1. Back to 1990

Santa's Grotto at Sava Centre in Washington in 1990. Did you go?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. So festive in Joplings

Children and Santa in Joplings Grotto in November 1994. Was it your favourite grotto?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Brilliant times in The Bridges

Father Christmas and Mrs Claus arrive for the opening of Santa's Grotto at The Bridges in 2015.

Photo: David James Wood

4. Pictured in 2012

Santa with 3 year old Bradley Newton of Southwick at the grotto at Liberty Brown, Timber Beach Road, in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

