Santa in Sunderland: Nine pictures of Christmas grottos past in Wearside

And to remind you of that special occasion, we have nine retro grotto scenes from the past.

They all come from the Sunderland Echo archives and include grottos in Hendon Community Centre, Joplings, and The Bridges.

So if you took your children to meet Father Christmas in years gone by, you could be in our seasonal retro tribute.

1. Back to 1990 Santa's Grotto at Sava Centre in Washington in 1990. Did you go?

2. So festive in Joplings Children and Santa in Joplings Grotto in November 1994. Was it your favourite grotto?

3. Brilliant times in The Bridges Father Christmas and Mrs Claus arrive for the opening of Santa's Grotto at The Bridges in 2015.

4. Pictured in 2012 Santa with 3 year old Bradley Newton of Southwick at the grotto at Liberty Brown, Timber Beach Road, in 2012.