Wearmouth pit film is coming to Sunderland venues: Here's how you can see it
The people of Wearside tell their story of the mining days
A film which documents pit life - and the people who lived among it - is coming to Wearside.
Hollowed Ground has been released to mark the 30th anniversary of the closure of Wearmouth Colliery.
It will be given its premiere at the Arts Centre in Washington on December 14 at 7pm, with a showing at Ryhope Community Centre on February 13 next year at 1pm.
Exploring the roots of the pit communities
Its director Mark Thorburn, from Lonely Tower Film & Media, said: "It is our hope that this film will help those from both within and outside the North East to understand the modern face of the region; by exploring the roots, challenges and first-hand experiences of those that lived and still live in our pit communities.
"Historically coal brought enormous wealth to the nation, times have now moved on; but the communities that helped to build that wealth have been repeatedly failed."
The 82 minute production looks at the world of the pit community through the people who lived there.
'It feels more necessary than ever to highlight the struggles'
Film producer Marie Gardiner said: "‘At a time when we’re seeing working class people continuously falling through gaps in policy, it feels more necessary than ever to highlight the struggles, and more importantly the resilience of communities like those in Hollowed Ground."
Other screenings of the film will be held at Consett's Empire Theatre on January 11 at 7.30pm and Land of Iron, Skinningrove, on March 7 at 7pm.
Further events are also planned and the film can be bought on DVD or streamed via Amazon Prime.