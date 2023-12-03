News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

'Significant moment': Concert will mark 30th anniversary of pit closure

'A poignant opportunity to reflect on our past'

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wearmouth Colliery will be remembered in an afternoon filled with music.

The 30th anniversary of the last shift of the pit is days away.

Wearmouth Colliery which will be remembered at a Christmas concert.Wearmouth Colliery which will be remembered at a Christmas concert.
Wearmouth Colliery which will be remembered at a Christmas concert.

Wearmouth pit memories

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be remembered at the popular Redhills Durham Christmas Concert which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, December 10.

The annual event, traditionally held at Redhills Durham Miners' Hall, will go on the road this year.

The last shift at Wearmouth Colliery in December 1993.The last shift at Wearmouth Colliery in December 1993.
The last shift at Wearmouth Colliery in December 1993.

It will feature a festive performance by Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band who will perform Christmas classics.

'A significant moment in the history of our region'

There will be a guest performance by North East folk singer Bill Elliott.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Malyan, CEO of Redhills Durham, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Christmas Concert to the Stadium of Light this year, marking a significant moment in the history of our region.

"The closure of Wearmouth Colliery 30 years ago offers a poignant opportunity to reflect on our past while celebrating the festive season."

Learn more about the restoration of Redhills

The Redhills team will provide updates on the ongoing Durham Miners' Hall restoration project.

With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Durham County Council and others, Redhills is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment as a centre for culture, heritage and education.

Redhills - the 'pitman's parliament' in Durham, pictured in 2017. It is now at the centre of a restoration project.Redhills - the 'pitman's parliament' in Durham, pictured in 2017. It is now at the centre of a restoration project.
Redhills - the 'pitman's parliament' in Durham, pictured in 2017. It is now at the centre of a restoration project.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doors open at 3pm with the performance starting at 3.30 pm in the Montgomery Suite.

Tickets are £10 which includes tea or coffee.

For ticket information and further details about the 2023 Redhills Christmas Concert, visit redhillsdurham.org

Related topics:NostalgiaSunderland