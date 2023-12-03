'Significant moment': Concert will mark 30th anniversary of pit closure
'A poignant opportunity to reflect on our past'
Wearmouth Colliery will be remembered in an afternoon filled with music.
The 30th anniversary of the last shift of the pit is days away.
It will be remembered at the popular Redhills Durham Christmas Concert which will be held at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, December 10.
The annual event, traditionally held at Redhills Durham Miners' Hall, will go on the road this year.
It will feature a festive performance by Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band who will perform Christmas classics.
'A significant moment in the history of our region'
There will be a guest performance by North East folk singer Bill Elliott.
Nick Malyan, CEO of Redhills Durham, said: "We are thrilled to bring the Christmas Concert to the Stadium of Light this year, marking a significant moment in the history of our region.
"The closure of Wearmouth Colliery 30 years ago offers a poignant opportunity to reflect on our past while celebrating the festive season."
The Redhills team will provide updates on the ongoing Durham Miners' Hall restoration project.
With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Durham County Council and others, Redhills is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment as a centre for culture, heritage and education.
Doors open at 3pm with the performance starting at 3.30 pm in the Montgomery Suite.
Tickets are £10 which includes tea or coffee.
For ticket information and further details about the 2023 Redhills Christmas Concert, visit redhillsdurham.org