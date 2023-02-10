This year marks three decades since a mainstay of Wearside industry closed.

The last shift left Wearmouth Colliery in late 1993. It was the last deep coal mine of the County Durham coalfield to close.

Here are 11 scenes from the pit, both in its heyday and on the last day.

We also have reminders of the day the pit head towers came down.

We would love your memories of this major source of Wearside employment but first, take a look through these images from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Leaving the cages Workers leave the cages one last time at Wearmouth in 1993.

2 . Better times New overhead winding-gear being built at the pit in 1957.

3 . The changing skyline Demolition of the D Shaft Tower in October 1994.

4 . Industry at work Wearmouth Pit in August 1959.