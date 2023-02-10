News you can trust since 1873
Wearmouth Colliery operated for nearly 160 years. Did you work there?

11 pictures showing the changing face of Sunderland's Wearmouth Colliery, which closed in 1993

This year marks three decades since a mainstay of Wearside industry closed.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:08pm

The last shift left Wearmouth Colliery in late 1993. It was the last deep coal mine of the County Durham coalfield to close.

Here are 11 scenes from the pit, both in its heyday and on the last day.

We also have reminders of the day the pit head towers came down.

We would love your memories of this major source of Wearside employment but first, take a look through these images from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Leaving the cages

Workers leave the cages one last time at Wearmouth in 1993.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Better times

New overhead winding-gear being built at the pit in 1957.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. The changing skyline

Demolition of the D Shaft Tower in October 1994.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Industry at work

Wearmouth Pit in August 1959.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

