Celebrating 'Decembeard' in Sunderland over the years

A hirsute line-up from Wearside's past

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Happy Decembeard everyone.

This is the month when the UK encourages people to grow beards for charity.

The great cause helps to raise funds for bowel cancer research and increase awareness.

The baker who lost his beard

That gives us a chance to look at beard-y moments from Wearside's past and we've got loads of them.

We are starting off in 2003 with a trip to Asda in Washington.

David Hughes was working as an assistant manager in the bakery when he came up with a fundraising plan for Children In Need.

He had his beard shaved off and Vikki Moody, left, and Sharon Burton were happy to help.

Hats off to Helmut Izaks who raised money for the Sunderland Kidney Patients Group in 2005.

David Hughes gets a trim for Children In Need in 2003.David Hughes gets a trim for Children In Need in 2003.
David Hughes gets a trim for Children In Need in 2003.

He decided to have a body wax and it included an eyebrow and beard shave.

Here are Rebecca Graham and Nicola Weldon in mid-shave.

Helmut Izaks braved the shave for charity in 2005.Helmut Izaks braved the shave for charity in 2005.
Helmut Izaks braved the shave for charity in 2005.

Kevin was a cracking good Christmas fundraiser

Another fundraising star that year was Kevin Barker.

The Durham County Council driver grew his beard so he looked like Father Christmas - and then had it shaved off to raise money for the Strang Riding Centre.

Riding centre manager Jane Pearson was ready with the Christmas trimming.

Kevin Barker was a Christmas hero in 2005 when he raised money for the Strang riding centre by having his beard shaved off.Kevin Barker was a Christmas hero in 2005 when he raised money for the Strang riding centre by having his beard shaved off.
Kevin Barker was a Christmas hero in 2005 when he raised money for the Strang riding centre by having his beard shaved off.
In 2006, Kevin was back at it and he made sure he looked his whiskery best for the Santa season.

Kevin Barker pictured during his beard-trimming session.Kevin Barker pictured during his beard-trimming session.
Kevin Barker pictured during his beard-trimming session.

He gave his beard a quick trim with the help of hairdressers Lyndsey Wilkinson and Donna Muir before moving on to appear as Father Christmas.

Looking festive after his trim.Looking festive after his trim.
Looking festive after his trim.

A long wait for SAFC fan Alan

Alan Strand had a long wait before his wish came true in 2015.

The Sunderland fan swore he would not shave off his beard in the 2015/2016 season until Sunderland got their first win.

In came in October when the team beat Newcastle 3-0.

