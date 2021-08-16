How Wearside looked the last time Sunderland opened the season with back-to-back league wins

And what better way to celebrate than to look back to another year when the Black Cats began a campaign with brilliant victories.

It was 1980 and the team began with a 3-1 win over Everton before travelling to Manchester City where they won 4-0.

Remember it? Here’s a chance to refresh your memory of that year with a look at the other activities going on in and around Sunderland.

So whether it was a bike safety campaign in Pennywell or a Wild West show in Washington, we have it all. Take a look.

1. Sunderland Footballers on new team bus outside Roker Park Safc October 1980 old ref number 33943 Left to right: Joe Bolton, Pop Robson, Mick Buckley, Alan Brown, Chris Turner, Shaun Elliott Sunderland footballers were pictured on the new team bus outside Roker Park in October 1980. In the picture are left to right: Joe Bolton, Pop Robson, Mick Buckley, Alan Brown, Chris Turner, Shaun Elliott.

2. Safer thanks to the Round Table Sunderland Round Table members were helping make children's bike safer at night in this Pennywell scene. Members, David Anderson (left), and David Whitticker (right), were fixing reflectors to the bike of Raymond Minto, watched by his friends Ian Parkin, and Tony Robson.

3. A knockout reminder It's a Knock Out looked like great fun at Sunderland Carnival. Did you have a go?

4. Wonderfully Wild West n Washington This Wild West scene in Washington was part of the Strang Riding School for the Disabled Western jamboree and hoe-down.