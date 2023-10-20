Nine fancy-dress memories from Sunderland shops

Now that's what we call a fun day in the Sunderland workplace.
This lot dressed as everything from Elvis to 70s disco dancers.
You donned banana costumes, became a Pink Lady and got into a pirate groove.
You did it all at Asda, Wilkinsons, Netto and Burtons and here are those Echo archive scenes once more.
No dressing it up. You had a great laugh.
1. Storing up some great scenes
Now this is how to have fun in the workplace!
2. Clowning around in Burtons
Smiley the Clown got Comic Relief under way with the help of Karen O'Driscoll, Graeme Doughty and Tracey Hounslow at Burtons in High Street West in 1989.
3. Elvis is in the store
Asda celebrated Elvis's 65th birthday in 2000 with security manager Kevin Wilson getting right into the spirit of it.
4. Barbara's healthy message
Barbara Ayre dressed as a banana to promote healthy living to pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School in 2004.
Here they all are at the Grangetown store.