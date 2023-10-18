Curious Sunderland: Tune into the Sunderland Echo's new documentary on the peculiar corners of Wearside's past
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland Echo reporter Tony Gillan and some special guests take us on a journey to the peculiar corners of Wearside's past and present in our new documentary, Curious Sunderland.
Taking in fact, fiction - and the in-betweeny bits - we look at a mythic giant worms, a Victorian murderess, a TikTok sensation's coastline discoveries, ghost stories, Daleks, a haunted Greggs and more.
Get in the mood for spooky season by tuning in – and don’t forget to let us know how many of these bizarre tales you had already heard by joining the conversation on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community here. It’ s free to join and we would love to hear your memories and stories of life in Sunderland down the years.
Prepare to be tricked and treated when you tune into the video attached to this story.