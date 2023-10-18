News you can trust since 1873
Curious Sunderland: Tune into the Sunderland Echo's new documentary on the peculiar corners of Wearside's past

Halloween is just around the corner, so how about some unusual and unconventional tales from across our city to get you in the mood.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland Echo reporter Tony Gillan and some special guests take us on a journey to the peculiar corners of Wearside's past and present in our new documentary, Curious Sunderland.

Taking in fact, fiction - and the in-betweeny bits - we look at a mythic giant worms, a Victorian murderess, a TikTok sensation's coastline discoveries, ghost stories, Daleks, a haunted Greggs and more.

Join Echo reporter Tony Gillan on a journey to the peculiar corners of Sunderland's past and present.
Get in the mood for spooky season by tuning in – and don’t forget to let us know how many of these bizarre tales you had already heard by joining the conversation on our Wearside Echoes Facebook community here. It’ s free to join and we would love to hear your memories and stories of life in Sunderland down the years.

Prepare to be tricked and treated when you tune into the video attached to this story.

