Seven memories of Sunderland pub the Dray and Horses in Southwick, which became The Mill

A 60-year span of this Thompson Road favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Feb 2024, 20:52 GMT

Who's up for a visit to a Thompson Road pub for 60 years of memories.

The Dray and Horses, later The Mill, has featured in the Echo for everything from its football team to the years when it has had a new look.

See how many of these scenes bring back memories for you.

Saddle up for 7 Echo photos of the Dray and Horses and The Mill.

1. Serving up some great reminders

Retro at the Dray and Horses in Thompson Road in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Retro at the Dray and Horses in Thompson Road in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. Back to the 60s

Flashback to November 1969 when the Dray and Horses was the in the spotlight.

Flashback to November 1969 when the Dray and Horses was the in the spotlight.

3. Cheers to the memories

The Dray and Horses FC football team lined up for this pre-match photo on a windy day in October 1980.

The Dray and Horses FC football team lined up for this pre-match photo on a windy day in October 1980.

4. Ready for kick-off

The Dray and Horses FC football team lined up for this pre-match photo on a windy day in October 1980.

