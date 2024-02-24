Who's up for a visit to a Thompson Road pub for 60 years of memories.
The Dray and Horses, later The Mill, has featured in the Echo for everything from its football team to the years when it has had a new look.
See how many of these scenes bring back memories for you.
1. Serving up some great reminders
Saddle up for 7 Echo photos of the Dray and Horses and The Mill.
2. Back to the 60s
Retro at the Dray and Horses in Thompson Road in 1967. Photo: Ron Lawson.
3. Cheers to the memories
Flashback to November 1969 when the Dray and Horses was the in the spotlight.
4. Ready for kick-off
The Dray and Horses FC football team lined up for this pre-match photo on a windy day in October 1980.