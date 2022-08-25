News you can trust since 1873
It's a line-up of hostelries which will hopefully bring back happy memories.

Nine more Sunderland pubs as they looked in the 1960s - remembering the Crowtree, Dolphin and Dray and Horses back in the day

Who’s up for a trip back in time – to some of Sunderland’s 60’s pubs?

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:58 pm

That’s what we have for you in a colour tribute to the Gannet, Crowtree, Dolphin, Cricketers and the Grand Hotel.

We also have the Dray and Horses, the Eagle, the Garrick’s Head and The Globe.

We have Sunderland Antiquarian Society and Ron Lawson in particular to thank for a real reminder of a bygone era.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories of these favourites.

1. The Dolphin

A real sign of the times. Who can identify the make of the car in this 60s view of the Dolphin in Avonmouth Road? Photo: Ron Lawson.

2. The Crowtree

A 1960's view of the Crowtree in Crowtree Road. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Gannet

The Gannet gets our attention in this 1967 photo. Just look at the fashions of the day among the shoppers in this High Street West scene. Photo: Ron Lawson.

4. The Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel which stood for decades in Bridge Street. Photo: Ron Lawson.

