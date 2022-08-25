That’s what we have for you in a colour tribute to the Gannet, Crowtree, Dolphin, Cricketers and the Grand Hotel.

We also have the Dray and Horses, the Eagle, the Garrick’s Head and The Globe.

We have Sunderland Antiquarian Society and Ron Lawson in particular to thank for a real reminder of a bygone era.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories of these favourites.

1. The Dolphin A real sign of the times. Who can identify the make of the car in this 60s view of the Dolphin in Avonmouth Road? Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

2. The Crowtree A 1960's view of the Crowtree in Crowtree Road. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

3. The Gannet The Gannet gets our attention in this 1967 photo. Just look at the fashions of the day among the shoppers in this High Street West scene. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales

4. The Grand Hotel The Grand Hotel which stood for decades in Bridge Street. Photo: Ron Lawson. Photo: Ron Lawson Photo Sales