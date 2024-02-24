Here's a real insight into a bygone Sunderland era.
Our team followed locals as they collected water, washed windows, and collected the post.
At the time, Trafalgar Square was administered by 15 trustees, including 10 sea captains, on an income of £161 per annum derived from invested funds.
1. Spotlighting a Sunderland community
A time gone by as we look back at the 1939 residents of Trafalgar Square.
2. Life in 1930s Sunderland
Hard at work on a property in Trafalgar Square in 1939.
3. Taking a delivery
A letter for a resident in Trafalgar Square 85 years ago.
4. On the doorstep
Trafalgar Square, in Sunderland's East End, was the last port of 41 old ''salts'', survivors of the days of wooden ships.