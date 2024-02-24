News you can trust since 1873
Spotlight on the place where the last sailors of the wooden ships lived in Sunderland

It was home in 1939 to 41 survivors of the days of wooden ships

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Feb 2024, 20:54 GMT

Here's a real insight into a bygone Sunderland era.

The Echo spent a day at Trafalgar Square in the East End in February 1939.

Our team followed locals as they collected water, washed windows, and collected the post.

At the time, Trafalgar Square was administered by 15 trustees, including 10 sea captains, on an income of £161 per annum derived from invested funds. 

1. Spotlighting a Sunderland community

A time gone by as we look back at the 1939 residents of Trafalgar Square.

2. Life in 1930s Sunderland

Hard at work on a property in Trafalgar Square in 1939.

3. Taking a delivery

A letter for a resident in Trafalgar Square 85 years ago.

4. On the doorstep

Trafalgar Square, in Sunderland's East End, was the last port of 41 old ''salts'', survivors of the days of wooden ships.

