Christmas in Sunderland in the Second World War was a very different proposition.

Amid an era of rationing, air raids and wreckage, Wearside people put up streamers and did their best to enjoy the season.

Food supplies were meagre yet life went on - and so did the patrols which tried to keep the area safe.

Have a look at our film tribute which uses Echo archive photos from 1939 to 1944.

1 . Wearside at war at Christmas Blackout curtains, constant patrols, air raids were all part of a Wearside Christmas during the war years.

2 . Christmas in Sunniside Drill training still went on for these Air Raid Patrol wardens in Norfolk Street in 1939.

3 . Fares please A bus conductress collecting fares from a passenger in Sunderland at Christmas in 1940.

4 . A tune or two at Christmas A Christmas singsong around the piano for these Auxiliary Territorial Service members in Sunderland in December 1941.