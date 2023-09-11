Nine pictures from Sunderland in September 1939, as Wearside prepared for dark days of war
How Sunderland prepared for war
84 years ago this month, Sunderland was entering some of the darkest days of its history.
The Second World War was under way and Wearside prepared by digging trenches, preparing air raid shelters, and drilling air raid wardens.
Mums were taught how to use respiratory masks on babies and children had their evacuation kits checked.
It's all here in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.
