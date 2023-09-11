News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland in September 1939, as Wearside prepared for dark days of war

How Sunderland prepared for war

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

84 years ago this month, Sunderland was entering some of the darkest days of its history.

The Second World War was under way and Wearside prepared by digging trenches, preparing air raid shelters, and drilling air raid wardens.

Mums were taught how to use respiratory masks on babies and children had their evacuation kits checked.

It's all here in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Sunderland preparing for war in September 1939.

1. Dark days ahead

Sunderland preparing for war in September 1939.

Workmen laying the concrete for the A.R.P. trenches at Highfield Institution.

2. Preparing the trenches

Workmen laying the concrete for the A.R.P. trenches at Highfield Institution.

Signallers of the Jack Crawford Sea Cadet Corps practising near their Sunderland headquarters.

3. Flag practice

Signallers of the Jack Crawford Sea Cadet Corps practising near their Sunderland headquarters.

A mistress at Bede School examines the pupils' kit at the evacuation rehearsal in September 1939.

4. Examining the kit

A mistress at Bede School examines the pupils' kit at the evacuation rehearsal in September 1939.

