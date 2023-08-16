VJ Day on film: Sunderland on this day in 1945
They climbed lampposts and partied into the morning
Possibly the most important day in world history - and this is how it was marked in Sunderland.
On this day in 1945, Wearsiders turned out on to the streets to hear the news: War is over.
Unbelievable scenes of relief and joy
The scenes in Sunderland on VJ Day were amazing.
The Mayor (Coun. John Young) addressed the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 oclock on August 15, 1945.
The celebrations were still going on at 1am the next morning when cheering Wearsiders were still in the same spot, giving the V for victory sign.
Every vantage point was grabbed
They climbed lampposts, held street parties, games, chatted.
They had come through years of air raids, shelters, wreckage, homelessness and evacuations.
All of these photos were taken by Sunderland Echo photographers.
