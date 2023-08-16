Possibly the most important day in world history - and this is how it was marked in Sunderland.

On this day in 1945, Wearsiders turned out on to the streets to hear the news: War is over.

Unbelievable scenes of relief and joy

The scenes in Sunderland on VJ Day were amazing.

V for victory signs from the people of Sunderland on VJ Day.

The Mayor (Coun. John Young) addressed the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 oclock on August 15, 1945.

The news that all of Sunderland was waiting to hear. War was over.

The celebrations were still going on at 1am the next morning when cheering Wearsiders were still in the same spot, giving the V for victory sign.

Every vantage point was grabbed

They climbed lampposts, held street parties, games, chatted.

Even lampposts were used to get a good vantage point for the historic day.

They had come through years of air raids, shelters, wreckage, homelessness and evacuations.

All of these photos were taken by Sunderland Echo photographers.