Nine pictures of Sunderland's Toward Road over the years, from air raids to the YMCA
Time travelling in Toward Road with 9 Echo photos spanning 83 years
It's a Sunderland street with plenty of historic moments. That's Toward Road.
This is the latest of our occasional spotlights on the roads, avenues and streets of Wearside.
It starts in 1935 with a General Election scene before the legacy of a German air raid in 1941.
Watch as Toward Road moves on towards the 2000s with scenes from the Carers Centre and YMCA.
Join us on a retro journey.
