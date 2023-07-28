News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Toward Road over the years, from air raids to the YMCA

Time travelling in Toward Road with 9 Echo photos spanning 83 years

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

It's a Sunderland street with plenty of historic moments. That's Toward Road.

This is the latest of our occasional spotlights on the roads, avenues and streets of Wearside.

It starts in 1935 with a General Election scene before the legacy of a German air raid in 1941.

Watch as Toward Road moves on towards the 2000s with scenes from the Carers Centre and YMCA.

Join us on a retro journey.

More than 80 years of Toward Road history in these Echo archive photos.

A General Election declaration outside the Victoria Hall in 1935.

The remains of the Victoria Hall in Toward Road, Sunderland after the German air raid in April 1941. A parachute mine dropped into Laura Street. It blasted the Victoria Hall and damaged the Winter Gardens in Mowbray Park.

A Luxdon steam engine on its rounds in 1958.

