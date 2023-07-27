Nine harrowing scenes of Sunderland life under the Blitz and Battle of Britain

It ended 80 years ago with more than 270 deaths

Ninety per cent of Sunderland buildings were damaged during the Second World War.

Wearside was a significant target for German attacks and these photos, from the Sunderland Echo archives, show the effect of the air raids which went on until 80 years ago.

They also show how the town struggled on despite the daily threat to life.

Take a look at these historic Wearside reminders of some of the most dramatic days in British history, when 273 people died and more than 800 were injured.

Somehow, the people of Wearside carried on.

The day before the Battle of Britain started. It shows evacuees in Hudson Road getting ready to leave Sunderland for their new homes.

More than 270 people died in Sunderland during bombing from 1940 to 1941. Workmen were pictured clearing up the debris from another raid.

Southwick families who had been bombed out of their homes. Here they are in a temporary shelter in September 1940.