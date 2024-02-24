News you can trust since 1873
Remembering Sunderland's 4-1 win over Newcastle, with hattrick from Gary Rowell - photo gallery

Gary Rowell stunned the Magpies with a hat-trick

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Feb 2024, 07:40 GMT

Sunderland fans left Tyneside with wonderful memories on this day in 1979.

It was the day that a Gary Rowell hattrick and a Wayne Entwistle header gave the Black Cats a 4-1 win.

Re-live it once more with these Echo archive photos.

A derby day to celebrate for Sunderland fans. Tell us if you were there.

1. Reminders of a Gary Rowell world

The hat-trick hero has another go at the Newcastle defence.

2. Number 1 is Gary Rowell

Newcastle United keeper Steve Hardwick comes under pressure from Gary Rowell and Gordon Chisholm.

3. Under pressure

Gary Rowell races through to put Sunderland two up against Newcastle.

4. Number 2 is Gary Rowell

