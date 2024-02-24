Sunderland fans left Tyneside with wonderful memories on this day in 1979.
It was the day that a Gary Rowell hattrick and a Wayne Entwistle header gave the Black Cats a 4-1 win.
Re-live it once more with these Echo archive photos.
Gary Rowell stunned the Magpies with a hat-trick
