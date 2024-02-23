News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Thompson Road in nine pictures, including Tuffers, Anneka Rice and a Minion visiting the Southwick thoroughfare

The street which has links to Lewis Carroll, Anneka Rice and a Minion

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:25 GMT

Talk about a street with history. Thompson Road is full of it.

Have a look at these nine Echo archive photos spanning from 1967 to 2016.

They show how Thompson Road can boast links to Lewis Carroll and hosted visits by Phil Tufnell and Anneka Rice.

Throw in a Minion, Brownies and the witches hat playground ride and it's a real mix of memories.

Tuffers in Thompson Road - and lots more memories spanning almost 60 years of the Sunderland street.

1. Thompson Road in pictures

Tuffers in Thompson Road - and lots more memories spanning almost 60 years of the Sunderland street.

Children in the Thompson Park, Sunderland play area, enjoying themselves on the "witches hat".

2. Fun in August 1967

Children in the Thompson Park, Sunderland play area, enjoying themselves on the "witches hat".

Southwick Rectory in Thompson Road in 1979. It was rumoured that Lewis Carroll had once stayed there.

3. A poetic venue

Southwick Rectory in Thompson Road in 1979. It was rumoured that Lewis Carroll had once stayed there.

Ivy Legends, before the Billy Lorraine Over 40's Cup Final at Monkwearmouth Cricket Club, Thompson Road, Sunderland.

4. Legends line-up

Ivy Legends, before the Billy Lorraine Over 40's Cup Final at Monkwearmouth Cricket Club, Thompson Road, Sunderland.

