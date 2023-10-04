Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip is back, and organisers hope it will be bigger and better than ever.

The popular event returned after a three-year lockdown-enforced absence last year, with dippers raising an estimated £40,000 for a huge range of good causes across Wearside.

Sunderland Lions Club volunteers have organised the Dip since it started in the 1970s, but last year teamed up with city-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation.

Launch of the annual Boxing Day Dip at Stack Seaburn. Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci, STACK's Kevin Walker, Sunderland Lions Club Jackie Robson and Red Sky Foundation Hannah Musgrove.

The 2023 will see the event once again be based at the Stack in Seaburn, with registration open from 10am and Dippers heading for the beach in time to take the plunge at 11am.

Traditionally, the Mayor of Sunderland has led the parade, but this year the honour will go to Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Chisnall as Mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman will be leading her own team into the sea.

Lions secretary Jackie Robson said the club had been nervous ahead of last year's event, with a combination of the impact of lockdown and a move from the Dip's previous home to the Stack - but had been delighted with the response.

"We were concerned about lockdown and also the fact we had moved from our old location at the Grand Hotel," she said.

"But we had over 200 people taking part and the Stack proved to be a great venue, with plenty of opportunities for people to get a coffee and have a good chat about their experience.

Dippers take the plunge at last year's Dip

"Our collaboration with the Red Sky Foundation was really good - we both had skills which really complemented each other and made for a successful event."

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci was delighted with how last year's event had gone and can't wait for this year's Dip: "We were really pleased with how we worked with the Lions and to have the support of Sunderland City Council, which is very important," he said.

"And the Stack is a great location - we are literally over the road from where the Dippers enter the sea and it is a perfect place to celebrate afterwards."

Stack Seaburn will again provide the base for the Dip

Previously, the Lions had taken a percentage of money raised but last year the process was simplified, with Dippers paying a flat rate of £10 to enter, and free to keep anything they raised through sponsorship or donate it to be divided between the Lions and the Foundation. The same system will apply this year.