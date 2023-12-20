Dippers are preparing to take the plunge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fundraisers are once again preparing to brace the nippy North Sea on Boxing Day.

The Boxing Day Dip returns to Seaburn for 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year will see the event once again be based at the STACK in Seaburn, with registration open from 10am and dippers heading for the beach in time to take the plunge at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Chisnall will lead the parade into the North Sea, as Mayor Cllr Dorothy Trueman will be leading her own team into the dip.

The event made a return in 2022, having not run since 2019, with dippers raising an estimated £40,000 for a huge range of good causes across the North East.

Sunderland Lions Club volunteers have organised the Dip since it started in the 1970s, but in 2022, teamed up with Sunderland-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation for the annual tradition.

Sunderland Lions secretary Jackie Robson said moving from the dip's previous home to the STACK last year caused some concern, but after seeing the response last year, was delighted that the new home was the perfect fit.

Launch of the annual Boxing Day Dip at Stack Seaburn. Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci, STACK Kevin Walker, Sunderland Lions Club Jackie Robson and Red Sky Foundation Hannah Musgrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Our collaboration with the Red Sky Foundation was really good - we both had skills which really complemented each other and made for a successful event."

Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation said that he was delighted with how last year's event had gone and is looking forward to this year's dip.

He said: "We were really pleased with how we worked with the Lions and to have the support of Sunderland City Council, which is very important.

"And the Stack is a great location - we are literally over the road from where the dippers enter the sea, and it is a perfect place to celebrate afterwards."

How to enter

Dippers ahead of the event in 2017

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous years, the Sunderland Lions had taken a percentage of money raised but last year the process was simplified, with dippers paying a flat rate of £10 to enter, and free to keep anything they raised through sponsorship or donate it to be divided between the Lions and the Foundation.

The same system will apply this year.