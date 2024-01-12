Photos from the 1800s right through to the modern day

Ever wondered what your street looked like in the years before you were born.

Wonder no more because we've got 11 Sunderland streets, but in two different eras.

Some were taken decades ago and we've brought them all up to date with a look at each street more recently, thanks to Google Maps.

Let's get started with Duke Street which suffered in the air raids of 1941. We caught up with it again in 2014.

Scenes from the 1960s and 1980s

Maritime Terrace as it looked in 1960 and May 2019 comes next and then we have Bedford Street in 1983 and 2023.

We have an undated Fawcett Street scene from the Echo archives and one from Google Maps in 2019.

Low Street as it looked in 1898 and 2023 got our attention and so did Cato Street in 1958 and 2023.

Memories from Mackies Corner

We've included Mackies Corner from 1953 and 2022, Derwent Street in 2018 and 1980 and Hartley Street in 1964 and 2023.

Crowtree Road had lots of change between 1962 and 2017 and West Wear Street changed between 1968 and 2022.