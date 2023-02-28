A street with an award-winning pub, a host of shops, a bus station and FA Cup memories – that’s Hylton Road.
It’s interesting history is worth a closer look so here we go with a history lesson in photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, dating from 1933 onwards.
Have a look and then get in touch with your own Hylton Road memories.
1. An era gone by
The Highfield Hospital and workhouse as it looked in 1933 in Hylton Road.
Photo: se
2. A 50s reminder
Hartley's glass works once stood in Hylton Road, but the site was later developed for shops and houses. The former divisional police station is shown on the left of this 1955 picture.
Photo: se
3. Buses at the ready
Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. npse-28-02-23-retrohylton-NEPupload
Tony James and Bob Scott, both of Hylton Road, with their red and white "Cup Special" which they drove to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final.
Photo: se