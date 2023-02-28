News you can trust since 1873
Having a look through the Hylton Road decades.

11 pictures showing Sunderland's Hylton Road over the years - the street which once had a workhouse

A street with an award-winning pub, a host of shops, a bus station and FA Cup memories – that’s Hylton Road.

By Chris Cordner
54 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:46pm

It’s interesting history is worth a closer look so here we go with a history lesson in photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, dating from 1933 onwards.

Have a look and then get in touch with your own Hylton Road memories.

1. An era gone by

The Highfield Hospital and workhouse as it looked in 1933 in Hylton Road.

Photo: se

2. A 50s reminder

Hartley's glass works once stood in Hylton Road, but the site was later developed for shops and houses. The former divisional police station is shown on the left of this 1955 picture.

Photo: se

3. Buses at the ready

Hylton Road bus depot in December 1956. Does this bring back memories for you?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. npse-28-02-23-retrohylton-NEPupload

Tony James and Bob Scott, both of Hylton Road, with their red and white "Cup Special" which they drove to Wembley for the 1973 FA Cup final.

Photo: se

