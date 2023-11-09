The day Sunderland's Crowtree Road changed forever, 50 years ago today
The day the bulldozers moved in
Sunderland's town centre scene was changed in one fell swoop 50 years ago.
The bulldozers moved in on Crowtree Road in November 1973 and buildings disappeared in preparation for a huge new development.
A leisure centre was on the way but in the meantime, this was the scene which faced town centre shoppers.
Before then, the road had housed familiar names such as Chelsea Girl and Esquire.
Others included Tate’s Electricals, Stylo shoes and Moore’s Stores.
Bergs, Salmon's and Johnson's
There was the Red Radio Shop and Brechner’s.
But change was on the way and demolition work went ahead.
The leisure centre took shape and looked like this by 1977.
Drapers, theatres, pubs and cafes – they were all found in Crowtree Road in its heyday.
It once boasted household names such as Johnson’s the Tobacconist, Salmon’s gents outfitters, Berg Brothers and Wearside Furnishing.
A new era of leisure
The changes brought a leisure centre which served the people of Wearside from 1977 offering everything from ice skating to 5-a-side football and karate championships to anime conventions. In its time, Crowtree had hosted VIP visitors from Royalty such as Prince Charles, to ice skating stars Torvill and Dean.
The leisure centre once held auditions for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang stage show, held cheer leading events, was the scene of regular fundraising event and conventions, and it was the home of a title-winning basketball team.
Many of you will remember the swimming pool, the bar, cafe and the fitness centre.
