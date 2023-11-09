The day the bulldozers moved in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's town centre scene was changed in one fell swoop 50 years ago.

The bulldozers moved in on Crowtree Road in November 1973 and buildings disappeared in preparation for a huge new development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leisure centre was on the way but in the meantime, this was the scene which faced town centre shoppers.

A November 1973 view of demolition work being carried out in preparation for Sunderland's new multi purpose sports centre.

Before then, the road had housed familiar names such as Chelsea Girl and Esquire.

Others included Tate’s Electricals, Stylo shoes and Moore’s Stores.

Read More The last days of a Sunderland hotel which welcomed The Beatles

Bergs, Salmon's and Johnson's

There was the Red Radio Shop and Brechner’s.

A view of Crowtree Road in 1963.

But change was on the way and demolition work went ahead.

Locals survey the scene on November 13, 1973.

The leisure centre took shape and looked like this by 1977.

A 1976 look at the multi-purpose sports centre in Crowtree Road. It was scheduled for "absolute completion" by August 1977.

Drapers, theatres, pubs and cafes – they were all found in Crowtree Road in its heyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It once boasted household names such as Johnson’s the Tobacconist, Salmon’s gents outfitters, Berg Brothers and Wearside Furnishing.

A new era of leisure

The changes brought a leisure centre which served the people of Wearside from 1977 offering everything from ice skating to 5-a-side football and karate championships to anime conventions. In its time, Crowtree had hosted VIP visitors from Royalty such as Prince Charles, to ice skating stars Torvill and Dean.

The leisure centre once held auditions for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang stage show, held cheer leading events, was the scene of regular fundraising event and conventions, and it was the home of a title-winning basketball team.

Many of you will remember the swimming pool, the bar, cafe and the fitness centre.