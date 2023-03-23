Sunderland swimming pools: Crowtree, High Street Baths, Newcastle Road and more - the days out you had at Sunderland's swimming pools
Was there anything better than the treat you used to buy after a trip to the swimming baths?
Whether it was a hot chocolate from the drinks machine, a pie or pasty from the nearby shop or an Oxo and a cream cracker – that snack was well-deserved after a splashing and swimming session at the pool. But the debate rages on to crown the best swimming baths from Sunderland’s past.
Watch our video above as Chris Cordner talks us through the contenders (don't forget to turn the sound on!) and check out some of your memories from our Wearside Echoes Facebook group below.
Don’t forget, you can join our free online community today to share your own stories.
Racing for the slide at Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland
Loraine Maddison Ross: “Splash in on a Friday night at the Crowtree, epic.”
Kimberley Noble: “Crowtree. The slide was amazing but I didn't like the diving pool, always thought there would be a shark in it.”
Catherine Sherman: “Crowtree with the big slide, the wave machine and the diving pool.”
Andy Reay: “Washington Galleries for swimming … Crowtree for messing around.”
The all-important snack after a trip to Newcastle Road baths
Keith Turnock: “Newcastle Road on Sunday morning and a Maws pie walking home.”
Kym Cruddas: “I was taught in the ‘80s at Newcastle Road, so whilst I loved the leisure centre, just couldn't beat Newcastle Road baths.”
Lisa Michelle Dunn: “Newcastle Road, then the little shop. Spend your bus fare and walk home.”
Robert Brand: “Newcastle Road. Especially when the diving boards were open.”
Swimming lessons in Sunderland
Susan Geering: “Preferred swimming bath to leisure pool. Mam took me and my sisters to Hetton Baths.”
Jean Clark: “High Street Baths, used to go from school then go for lessons there and Newcastle Road, liked the pasties across the road at Cawthorne’s bakery in High Street, I think it was called.”
Muriel Henry: “I learned swimming at Hylton Road swimming baths when we stayed with cousins who lived in South Hylton. Loved going into Sunderland to do that. We then went onto Newcastle Road Baths. All this seventy years ago. Lovely memories.”