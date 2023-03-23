Whether it was a hot chocolate from the drinks machine, a pie or pasty from the nearby shop or an Oxo and a cream cracker – that snack was well-deserved after a splashing and swimming session at the pool. But the debate rages on to crown the best swimming baths from Sunderland’s past.

Watch our video above as Chris Cordner talks us through the contenders (don't forget to turn the sound on!) and check out some of your memories from our Wearside Echoes Facebook group below.

Racing for the slide at Crowtree Leisure Centre in Sunderland

Loraine Maddison Ross: “Splash in on a Friday night at the Crowtree, epic.”

Kimberley Noble: “Crowtree. The slide was amazing but I didn't like the diving pool, always thought there would be a shark in it.”

Was the Newcastle Road Baths your top choice for swimming in Sunderland? Wearside Echoes followers have been sharing their memories.

Catherine Sherman: “Crowtree with the big slide, the wave machine and the diving pool.”

Andy Reay: “Washington Galleries for swimming … Crowtree for messing around.”

The all-important snack after a trip to Newcastle Road baths

Keith Turnock: “Newcastle Road on Sunday morning and a Maws pie walking home.”

Splashing good fun at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1991 - lots of fond memories for Sunderland families.

Anne Stamp: “Newcastle Road and Margy served the best Oxo and cream cracker!”

Kym Cruddas: “I was taught in the ‘80s at Newcastle Road, so whilst I loved the leisure centre, just couldn't beat Newcastle Road baths.”

Lisa Michelle Dunn: “Newcastle Road, then the little shop. Spend your bus fare and walk home.”

Robert Brand: “Newcastle Road. Especially when the diving boards were open.”

The Crowtree Leisure is much-missed by some of the Sunderland community today.

Swimming lessons in Sunderland

Susan Geering: “Preferred swimming bath to leisure pool. Mam took me and my sisters to Hetton Baths.”

Jean Clark: “High Street Baths, used to go from school then go for lessons there and Newcastle Road, liked the pasties across the road at Cawthorne’s bakery in High Street, I think it was called.”

Muriel Henry: “I learned swimming at Hylton Road swimming baths when we stayed with cousins who lived in South Hylton. Loved going into Sunderland to do that. We then went onto Newcastle Road Baths. All this seventy years ago. Lovely memories.”