Badminton, baths, boxing and judo - we have it all in 10 archive photos from Crowtree Leisure Centre

It served the people of Wearside for decades and we have 10 reminders of the huge range of events which were held there, from swimming sessions to judo.

Did you love a visit to the pool, or perhaps played bowls there? How about 5-a-side football or badminton?

The centre also held civic functions and hosted boxing bouts and we have reminders of them all. Take a look.

A festival of sport in 2010 Children from Judo clubs around the region taking part in the Premier League 4 Sports Festival at Crowtree leisure centre. Remember this from 2010?

A special convention in 2012 The first ever SunnyCon Japanese Animation and Culture convention was held at the Crowtree Leisure Centre 10 years ago.

A royal visitor in 1978 Prince Charles visited Crowtree in 1978. Did you get to meet him?

On the green The final bowls session at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2013. Did you play there?