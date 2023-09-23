Sunderland woman's memories of being a 'Saturday girl' in the 1970s, including jobs at from Van Allan and Etam
A Sunderland woman has shared memories of working as a 'Saturday girl' in the 1970s' - and the stores which meant fab fashion at the time.
Diane Hall loved her time as a worker in Van Allan which was in the Market Square.
'Freebies from the Biba section'
"It must have been about 1974-75 - my mother worked there so that’s how I got the job," she told the Echo.
She remembered getting 'lots of freebies' from her colleagues who worked on the Biba section and admitted: I wish I had kept some of those things.
"They would probably be worth a bit now.
Annabel's was amazing for a night out
"I remember the older girls would always tell us the stories of what went on the night before in Annabel’s.
"I couldn’t wait to go - which I did for the first time aged 20 - It was an amazing place!"
Diane also has memories of Chelsea Girl 'tucked right in the corner of the Market Square'.
More shops to bring back memories
"There was Etam. I worked there too as well as my sister and a few of my friends.
"Etam was right on the corner in the market square."
"Also, there was Books Fashion and Maurice Velody who sold fur coats," said Diane.
