A Sunderland woman has shared memories of working as a 'Saturday girl' in the 1970s' - and the stores which meant fab fashion at the time.

Diane Hall loved her time as a worker in Van Allan which was in the Market Square.

'Freebies from the Biba section'

"It must have been about 1974-75 - my mother worked there so that’s how I got the job," she told the Echo.

Diane Hall sports some 70s style.

She remembered getting 'lots of freebies' from her colleagues who worked on the Biba section and admitted: I wish I had kept some of those things.

"They would probably be worth a bit now.

Annabel's was amazing for a night out

"I remember the older girls would always tell us the stories of what went on the night before in Annabel’s.

Inside Annabels nightclub.

"I couldn’t wait to go - which I did for the first time aged 20 - It was an amazing place!"

Diane also has memories of Chelsea Girl 'tucked right in the corner of the Market Square'.

The Market Square in 1976.

More shops to bring back memories

"There was Etam. I worked there too as well as my sister and a few of my friends.

"Etam was right on the corner in the market square."

"Also, there was Books Fashion and Maurice Velody who sold fur coats," said Diane.