News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Sunderland woman's memories of being a 'Saturday girl' in the 1970s, including jobs at from Van Allan and Etam

Share your own Saturday job memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland woman has shared memories of working as a 'Saturday girl' in the 1970s' - and the stores which meant fab fashion at the time.

Diane Hall loved her time as a worker in Van Allan which was in the Market Square.

'Freebies from the Biba section'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It must have been about 1974-75 - my mother worked there so that’s how I got the job," she told the Echo.

Most Popular

Diane Hall sports some 70s style.Diane Hall sports some 70s style.
Diane Hall sports some 70s style.

She remembered getting 'lots of freebies' from her colleagues who worked on the Biba section and admitted: I wish I had kept some of those things.

"They would probably be worth a bit now.

Annabel's was amazing for a night out

"I remember the older girls would always tell us the stories of what went on the night before in Annabel’s.

Inside Annabels nightclub.Inside Annabels nightclub.
Inside Annabels nightclub.

"I couldn’t wait to go - which I did for the first time aged 20 - It was an amazing place!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diane also has memories of Chelsea Girl 'tucked right in the corner of the Market Square'.

The Market Square in 1976.The Market Square in 1976.
The Market Square in 1976.

More shops to bring back memories

"There was Etam. I worked there too as well as my sister and a few of my friends.

"Etam was right on the corner in the market square."

"Also, there was Books Fashion and Maurice Velody who sold fur coats," said Diane.

Tell us about the fashion shops you loved from the past. Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesfashionJobsNostalgia