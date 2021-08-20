Echo readers have been sharing their favourite childhood haunts.
10 places you spent your childhood Saturdays in Sunderland

It’s time for a trip down memory lane to the weekends of your younger days.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:55 am

Did you spend a Saturday swimming or ice skating at Crowtree? Or was a trip to Joseph’s Toy Shop with a cuppa with nan more your thing?

We asked the Echo readers to share their favourite spots in Sunderland for spending their childhood weekends.

From a bun at Louis cafe to a Saturday morning show at the pictures – here are some of your top picks.

Click here to add your own memories to our post.

1. Mowbray Park

The perfect place for a Saturday afternoon well spent - come rain or shine. The park is pictured here in full bloom in 1975.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Joseph's Toy Shop

Michael Jones said: "Joseph's Toy Shop. Spending all my pocket money on Matchbox model aeroplanes and Subbuteo bits and bobs. Pictured here having fun in 1976.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. High Street Baths

Ann Malcolm said: High Street Baths then a savoury dip from the butchers across the road. The baths are pictured here in 1975.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. The Mecca Centre

Pictured here in 1979 - but did you go for the dancing and music, or the bowling?

Photo: JPIMedia

