Did you spend a Saturday swimming or ice skating at Crowtree? Or was a trip to Joseph’s Toy Shop with a cuppa with nan more your thing?

We asked the Echo readers to share their favourite spots in Sunderland for spending their childhood weekends.

From a bun at Louis cafe to a Saturday morning show at the pictures – here are some of your top picks.

1. Mowbray Park The perfect place for a Saturday afternoon well spent - come rain or shine. The park is pictured here in full bloom in 1975. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Joseph's Toy Shop Michael Jones said: "Joseph's Toy Shop. Spending all my pocket money on Matchbox model aeroplanes and Subbuteo bits and bobs. Pictured here having fun in 1976. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. High Street Baths Ann Malcolm said: High Street Baths then a savoury dip from the butchers across the road. The baths are pictured here in 1975. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. The Mecca Centre Pictured here in 1979 - but did you go for the dancing and music, or the bowling? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales