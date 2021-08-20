We asked the Echo readers to share their favourite spots in Sunderland for spending their childhood weekends.
From a bun at Louis cafe to a Saturday morning show at the pictures – here are some of your top picks.
1. Mowbray Park
The perfect place for a Saturday afternoon well spent - come rain or shine. The park is pictured here in full bloom in 1975.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Joseph's Toy Shop
Michael Jones said: "Joseph's Toy Shop. Spending all my pocket money on Matchbox model aeroplanes and Subbuteo bits and bobs. Pictured here having fun in 1976.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. High Street Baths
Ann Malcolm said: High Street Baths then a savoury dip from the butchers across the road. The baths are pictured here in 1975.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. The Mecca Centre
Pictured here in 1979 - but did you go for the dancing and music, or the bowling?
Photo: JPIMedia