Sunderland in the Swinging Sixties - relive the days of Sgt Pepper's, West One and Chelsea Boy

Sixties style is back in the news.

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

The passing of Mary Quant reminds us of those wonderful days of stunning outfits and popular boutiques.

Philip Curtis and Sunderland Antiquarian Society helped us look at the 60s Wearside fashion scene.

The boutique which was in a cellar

Swinging back to the 60s with a look at these shopping favourites.Swinging back to the 60s with a look at these shopping favourites.
Plenty of you will remember Sgt Pepper’s, in Maritime Place, and The Petticoat Boutique which operated from a cellar in Frederick Street.

Read more: Reflections from Blandford Street
There was West One which opened in 1966 in High Street West, and Chelsea Girl and Esquire in Crowtree Road.

Maybe you loved Chelsea Boy, Strand and Esquire Junior.

St Peppers boutique in Maritime Place. It was a favourite in the 60s and into the 1970s.St Peppers boutique in Maritime Place. It was a favourite in the 60s and into the 1970s.
Plenty of choice at the Younger Set

Blacketts had the Younger Set section and there was Jackson the Tailors too.

The Antiquarian Society holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

The Younger Set which was inside Blacketts.The Younger Set which was inside Blacketts.
And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Share your own fashion favourites by emailing [email protected]

Petticoat Boutique operated from a cellar in Frederick Street.Petticoat Boutique operated from a cellar in Frederick Street.
