Sunderland in the Swinging Sixties - relive the days of Sgt Pepper's, West One and Chelsea Boy
Sixties style is back in the news.
The passing of Mary Quant reminds us of those wonderful days of stunning outfits and popular boutiques.
Philip Curtis and Sunderland Antiquarian Society helped us look at the 60s Wearside fashion scene.
The boutique which was in a cellar
Plenty of you will remember Sgt Pepper’s, in Maritime Place, and The Petticoat Boutique which operated from a cellar in Frederick Street.
There was West One which opened in 1966 in High Street West, and Chelsea Girl and Esquire in Crowtree Road.
Maybe you loved Chelsea Boy, Strand and Esquire Junior.
Plenty of choice at the Younger Set
Blacketts had the Younger Set section and there was Jackson the Tailors too.
The Antiquarian Society holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.
